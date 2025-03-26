Salman Khan has confirmed that his film with Jawan director Atlee is not happening. He also said that it was happening at one point but the team has decided to not proceed with it

Salman Khan and Atlee

For months, there has been a see-saw about superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Atlee's probable collaboration. Clearing the air about the status of the film, Khan has revealed that while the project was happening at one point of time, it's been pushed now. "I don't think it's happening right now. It was happening at one point of time. We tried really hard to work it out, but somehow it didn't happen. I don't know what exactly was (the reason)," he said during a group interview to promote his upcoming Eid outing, Sikandar.

Khan further shared that the film couldn't materialise due to budget issues.

"I believe it was the budget of the film. It's a very high budget film. So, now the film has been pushed. You generally allocate dates for two films at a time, so now I have time in hand to do one film now and then another back to back," he said.

The superstar further revealed that while he is "deciding" between two films at the moment, he plans to headline Sooraj Barjatya's next after the filmmaker's collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana, Prem Ki Shaadi.

There have been reports about Khan also looking at the sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. "A sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan can be made, but the problem is when it will be made, Munni will be speaking," he laughed. On a serious note, he said, "It's being written right now."

Khan also addressed the speculation around Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. "It's not happening right now," he said.