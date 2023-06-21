Animal Wrap-up: Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. Sharing pics from the sets, she was all praise for the team

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna calls Ranbir Kapoor 'perfect' as she wraps 'Animal' shoot; shares BTS pics x 00:00

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has completed the shooting for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of BTS pictures which she captioned, "#Animal .. pieces of my heart."

In the first picture shared by the actress, Rashmika can be seen posing for a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. The lead male actor can be seen pulling off his long hair look with a thick beard. In another picture, she posed with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She also shared pictures with the crew of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Pushpa' actor penned a long emotional note on her Instagram stories for Ranbir and the team 'Animal' after wrapping the film. In detail, she explained her experience of working on the film. Talking about her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, she wrote, "Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret...God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human - Everything else - Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming sooooooooonn... I am super duper excited for the team. Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform which Sir's lighting's and all, loved it."

The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Talking about working with the senior actor, Rashmika wrote, "I got to work with @anilskapoor sir also.. he's also been so nice to me.. Animal team.. they rock ya. I love them.. I loved everyday I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to them.. I hope I get to spend more time with the team, but I don't.. @- least you'll know how special they're to me.. Every word O've said here, I meant it. I want to tell the team - " Thank you for being so awesome".

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. 'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. The first look teaser was unveiled recently and showed Ranbir in a brutal avatar.