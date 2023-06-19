Sources close to Rashmika Mandanna deny news of actress being duped of Rs 80 lakh by long-time manager

Reports said that Rashmika Mandanna recently became the victim of financial fraud by her long-time manager. However, sources close to the actress say the news is false

Rashmika Mandanna, Pic/Official Instagram

It was reported that Rashmika Mandanna, established Tollywood icon and increasingly being recognized for her roles in Bollywood films, recently became the victim of financial fraud by her long-time manager.

According to reports, the actress was swindled of the enormous amount of Rs. 80 lakhs by her manager. The accused in question has managed Mandanna since the beginning of her career. After the incident came to light recently, reports said that she chose to handle the matter privately and immediately terminated his services. The actress chose not to publicly comment on the incident.

A source told Pinkvilla, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs. 80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager.”

However, sources close to the actress have denied the news, saying, "“The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons."

Mandanna is hailed as one of the entertainment industry’s most promising acting talents – she is known for her persuasive and powerful performances in all the roles she has played so far. Despite the rumoured betrayal from one her closest associates, the actress remains firmly committed to her professional endeavours.

She was last seen in the Hindi spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’. Her next release will be ‘Animal’, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Mandanna will share the silver screen with other Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is slated for release on August 11th.

Her other queued project is the second instalment in the 'Pushpa’ universe titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ where she will star opposite lauded Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Rashmika will reprise her role of Srivalli in the movie. The central plot of the second part of the Pushpa franchise will revolve around Allu Arjun’s confrontation with Fahadh Faasil, who was established as the primary antagonist in the first movie.