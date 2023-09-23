Meet Rashmika Mandanna as Ranbir Kapoor's innocent wife in Animal

Source/Instagram

This power-packed ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shakti Kapoor is set to grace the silver screen with the highly anticipated action thriller "Animal." The film, already generating immense buzz, has recently unveiled character posters, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the movie's world.

The first poster to be unveiled introduced Ranbir Kapoor in his role as the protagonist, piquing the curiosity of fans and critics alike. Following this, the spotlight shifted to the formidable Anil Kapoor, who takes on the character of 'Animal ka Baap' in the film, promising a riveting performance.

Now, it's time to turn our attention to Geetanjali, portrayed by the talented Rashmika Mandanna. In this new poster, Rashmika effortlessly embodies the role of an innocent and gentle wife in stark contrast to Ranbir Kapoor's rugged character. Clad in a simple white and brown saree with minimal makeup and her hair gracefully tied in a messy bun, Rashmika radiates the quintessential aura of a traditional homemaker. Her smile is nothing short of heartwarming, and her downward gaze hints at a character ready to narrate a captivating story.

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her stellar work in Telugu cinema with hits like "Pushpa: The Rise" and "Sita Ramam," is steadily carving her path in the Hindi film industry. Her Hindi debut in "Goodbye" alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan garnered significant attention. Earlier this year, she graced the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller "Mission Majnu," a testament to her versatility.

Additionally, the romantic comedy "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar," featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, earned a special place in the hearts of audiences. After wrapping up filming for the intense gangster drama "Animal" alongside Bollywood's leading stars, Ranbir Kapoor embarked on a well-deserved vacation in New York City with his family.

The excitement surrounding "Animal" continues to build, promising a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. With this star-studded cast and captivating character posters, the countdown to this blockbuster's release has officially begun. Stay tuned for more updates as the anticipation for "Animal" reaches a fever pitch.