Rashmika to start shooting for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun on Dec 13

Updated on: 09 December,2023 02:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Animal’, will start shooting for the second part of her franchise film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on December 13

Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Animal’, will start shooting for the second part of her franchise film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on December 13.
As per an industry source, the actress will shoot for the sequel in Hyderabad.


In the first part of the film, the actress essayed the role of Srivali and instantly became a national crush, Allu Arjun’s stellar dancing made the song a huge hit.


Talking about the actress’s shooting schedule, the source said: "Rashmika Mandanna is extremely happy with the love and praise she is receiving for the film Animal. Immediately after the massive success of Animal, Rashmika will begin the shoot for the highly ambitious and blockbuster franchise ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 13 in Hyderabad. The actress will be reprising her iconic role of Srivali in the film starring Allu Arjun.”


Meanwhile, ‘Animal’ which has set the box-office on fire, has been criticised by certain section of the audience for the treatment of its female character. Rashmika recently penned a long note for her character of Gitanjali in the film and expressed her love for the same, calling her the power centre of the family.

The actress will also be seen in the female-oriented film ‘The Girlfriend’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

