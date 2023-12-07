Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rashmika on Animal success Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor

Rashmika on ‘Animal’ success: Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor

Updated on: 07 December,2023 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her ‘Animal’ role Gitanjali and said that her strength is her most admirable trait and she loved every bit of playing the character

Rashmika on ‘Animal’ success: Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article
Rashmika on ‘Animal’ success: Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor
x
00:00

Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her ‘Animal’ role Gitanjali and said that her strength is her most admirable trait and she loved every bit of playing the character.


On recieving so much love, Rashmika shared: “My loves!! The past couple days have been so overwhelming with the amount of love I have been receiving for Animal.. it’s inexplicable. Thankyou. Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor."


“Her strength is her most admirable trait, and I just loved every bit of playing her character. I’m going to forever cherish the moments spent on the sets with the whole team of 'Animal'.”


On the work front, Rashmika has an exciting line up of projects that will prove to be a treat for her fans, right from ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘D-51’ and highly anticipated, ‘Pushpa 2- The rule

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna Animal ranbir kapoor bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK