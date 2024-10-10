The Ambani family and Aamir Khan with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, have reached the NCPA, where the mortal remains of Mr. Tata are being kept, to pay their respects to the business tycoon.

Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he took his last breath on Wednesday, October 9. Ratan Tata's demise has shaken the nation, and with heavy hearts, people are bidding their goodbyes. The Ambani family and Aamir Khan with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, have reached the NCPA, where the mortal remains of Mr. Tata are being kept, to pay their respects to the business tycoon.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Ambani Parivaar reached NCPA

In a video shared on social media, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen offering their condolences with folded hands. Khan also addressed the media and spoke about Mr. Tata's contribution to the nation. Apart from Aamir and Kiran, the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash, and Shloka, also arrived at the NCPA for the 'aakhri darshan' of the legendary man.

Celebrities mourn Ratan Tata’s death

Since the news of Ratan Tata’s demise broke, several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and others, have shared their condolences on social media.

Anupam Kher took to 'X' to express his thoughts, he penned, " I will never forget our meeting in London few years back. When you very kindly said to me,” Mr. Kher! I like your comedy! You make me laugh!” Thank you for every lesson Mr. Tata! You taught me how to live with values and principles of life! You will always remain my most favourite G.O.A.T. Jai Ho! "

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan penned, “Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I’ve tried to emulate throughout my life.”

“An era has just passed away... his humility, his great resolve, his vision, and his determination to accomplish the very best for the nation, ever a pride... It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes... A very sad day... my prayers,” Big B penned

About Business Tycoon Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, born in Mumbai on December 28, 1937, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, India's two largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic foundations. From 1991 until his retirement in 2012, he served as chairman of Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company. Then he was named Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. Ratan Tata’s last rites are set to take place on Thursday at Worli crematorium in central Mumbai.