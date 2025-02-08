Now, as the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam has re-released in theatres, a surprising and, above that, hilarious incident has happened in Ratlam.

Sanam Teri Kasam

Due to a misunderstanding, a sea of fans stormed the theatre in Ratlam City, expecting not a re-release but a sequel to the 2016 film.

What happened in Ratlam

Reports of a Sanam Teri Kasam sequel were all over the internet a few months ago, and later, Harshvardhan Rane also announced it officially. But when loyal fans in Ratlam saw posters for the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam displayed at theatres, many assumed that it was nothing but the much-awaited sequel of the film, which had finally been released.

Unaware of the reality, all the moviegoers were seated in the theatres until the lights went off, and they realized that it was not a sequel but a re-release of the 2016 romantic film. A source, as per OTTplay, revealed, “Nevertheless, they watched the entire film, but after the show, they complained to the owner about it. The poor owner was shocked by their grievance. He clarified that he never advertised it as a sequel release. The angry moviegoers understood his situation and left.”

The source further added, “Soon, Ratlam residents learned the truth—that the nine-year-old Sanam Teri Kasam was back in cinemas and not its second part. As a result, the evening and night show occupancy dropped significantly.”

Harshvardhan reacts to film’s re-release

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is experiencing an overwhelming wave of emotions as his film Sanam Teri Kasam makes a re-entry into theatres.

Harshvardhan, who starred in the movie, expressed his gratitude and surprise at this unexpected turn of events, deeply moved by the love and support from his audience.

Speaking about this fan movement, Rane shared, “The love for Sanam Teri Kasam has never faded, and seeing fans travel from different parts of the country to make this re-release happen is beyond overwhelming. This film gave me so much, and witnessing its magic being relived on the big screen once again is an emotion I can’t put into words. Thank you for keeping this love story alive!”