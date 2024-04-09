Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Raveena on patriarchy Still a challenge for women both at work and home
<< Back to Elections 2024

Raveena on patriarchy: 'Still a challenge for women, both at work and home'

Updated on: 09 April,2024 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Raveena Tandon feels that despite progressive laws and the improved thought process of society, patriarchy is still very much prevalent in the current times

Raveena on patriarchy: 'Still a challenge for women, both at work and home'

In pic: Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article
Raveena on patriarchy: 'Still a challenge for women, both at work and home'
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is receiving lots of positive responses for her work in the streaming movie ‘Patna Shuklla’, feels that despite progressive laws and the improved thought process of society, patriarchy is still very much prevalent in the current times.


The actress also said that women still face the challenges thrown by patriarchy in both their personal and professional circles.


Elaborating on the same, Raveena, who plays lawyer Tanvi Shukla in ‘Patna Shuklla’, said, “Patriarchy is something that every woman has faced and is still facing, be it at work or at home. ‘Patna Shuklla’ is a journey of a woman commanded by patriarchy and one who breaks away from it."


“Tanvi doesn't see patriarchy as a challenge, she chases justice and breaks the glass ceiling of patriarchy along the way. I want the audience to take in Tanvi's courage, warmth, and determination because no challenge will sustain for long then," she added.

The film dives into the education scam of fake roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raveena tandon Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK