Raveena Tandon enjoys Taylor Swifts The Eras Tour with daughter Rasha Thandani
Raveena Tandon enjoys Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour with daughter Rasha Thandani

Updated on: 06 April,2024 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thandani are having a great time as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thandani are having a great time as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.


Raveena treated her fans with a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just mom daughter things #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani"


 
 
 
 
 
The mother-daughter can be seen enjoying Taylor Swift's musical event.

As soon as she shared the post, fans reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena has come up with a courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.

'Patna Shuklla' has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Director- choreographer Farah Khan also shared her review.

'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti and also features late actor Satish Kaushik.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

