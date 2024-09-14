Raveena Tandon took to X, formerly Twitter, and penned a comprehensive note explaining what happened that made her deny a picture when she was alone abroad

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon apologised to fans in London after she refused to take a photo with them citing an incident that took place outside her Bandra home in June. Raveena took to X, formerly Twitter, and penned a comprehensive note explaining what happened that made her deny a picture when she was alone abroad.

Hi , this is just to put on record . That a few days ago in london , I was walking by and a few men approached me , I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no… — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 13, 2024

Raveena Tandon denies fans in London for a photo

Raveena wrote on X, “Hi, this is just to put on record. That a few days ago in London, I was walking by and a few men approached me, I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone, they just wanted a picture I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised.”

Raveena Tandon apologises to fans

She continued, “So when I’m with people I am ok, but alone I still get a bit nervous these days. I should’ve probably given them a photo as maybe they were innocent fans, but I panicked and walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help. I have felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you maybe. I try my best to be accessible and normal, but I fail at times. So sorry guys. I hope you are reading this and know that, I shouldn’t have panicked.”

What was the Bandra incident involving Raveena Tandon?

A false complaint was filed against actor Raveena Tandon accusing her of being drunk, rash driving, and assault. It so happened, that her driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when a family was crossing the same lane. They stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing and an argument started between them. This argument escalated into abusive language, and actress Raveena Tandon arrived at the spot to check what had happened with her driver. The actress tried to protect the driver from the mob; however, the mob started abusing her.