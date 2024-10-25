Raveena Tandon, Bollywood's iconic diva known for her unforgettable dance numbers, celebrates her birthday on October 26. In celebration, here are her top five songs that remain timeless party anthems

Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article Tip Tip Barsa Pani to Sheher Ki Ladki, Raveena Tandon's top 5 dance numbers for a perfect party playlist x 00:00

Raveena Tandon, the diva who has made the world go crazy with her dance numbers, will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow October 26. As the actress' special day approaches, here are her top 5 songs that will make you get up and dance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top songs of Raveena Tandon

Tip Tip Barsa Pani

“Tip Tip Barsa Pani” from Mohra, a rain dance sequence featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, is one of the most memorable dance numbers in Bollywood history. The song became an instant blockbuster upon release. Raveena's sensual moves, glamorous avatar, and chemistry with Akshay Kumar kept the world on its toes. This remains Raveena's most iconic song to date, and it’s still part of everyone's party playlists.

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

In “Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye” from Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Raveena showcased her dancing skills alongside Govinda. This song quickly became a party favorite for its catchy lyrics and unique dance moves. Govinda and Raveena lit up the mood as they danced to its beats, making it a staple at weddings and parties. Raveena's smart moves and beauty left everyone in awe.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

“Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” from Mohra, featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, became an instant hit and is still remembered for its catchy tune and Raveena's sensuous dance moves. Once again, Akshay and Raveena’s chemistry was electric, making this number a memorable classic for everyone.

Sheher Ki Ladki

In "Sheher Ki Ladki," Raveena exudes the spirit of a quintessential “city girl.” The song’s upbeat tempo is matched by her lively, high-energy dance moves, which make her the focal point of the music video. Dressed in bold, stylish outfits, Raveena’s charm and energy turned “Sheher Ki Ladki” from Rakshak into a chartbuster.

Yeh Raat

Raveena's dance in “Yeh Raat” from Aks was not only aesthetically pleasing but also an integral part of the film’s narrative. “Yeh Raat” is one of Raveena Tandon’s most iconic chartbusters, celebrated for its sultry vibe and captivating choreography. The song is a perfect example of 90s Bollywood romance, with its dramatic lighting, smoky backgrounds, and dream-like visuals.