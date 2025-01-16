After Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home, actress Raveena Tandon has voiced concern about repeated criminal activities in Bandra

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his Mumbai home. The incident happened around 2.30 am on Thursday morning He was taken to the hospital by his older son Ibrahim Ai Khan in an auto rickshaw. The incident has highlighted the safety concerns in the city. Actress Raveena Tandon who lives in the neighborhood of Bandra has raised alarm for stronger measures.

Raveena Tandon bats for increased security in Bandra

On Thursday morning, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Targeting celebrities and sot targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements, accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers and criminal element racing on bikes phone and chain grabbing. Need stronger measures, Wishing you a speedy recovery #saif."

Mamta Kulkarni voices her concern for security

Emphasizing on the need to upgrade our security system, Mamta Kulkarni was quoted saying, "I was really saddened to learn about Saif's condition. I am really concerned regarding the security in the city. Why would they take the lives of their employers so lightly? Are they not being paid properly? I would like it if we all treat our security people with love, so that they give importance to the lives of their employers. This incident is not only limited to Saif, but such cases are taking place in various places like Gujarat, Mumbai, and Rajkot. The security people fall asleep and the robbers manage to enter the building. So, we need to tighten our security. I am deeply concerned about Saif and I will pray to the all-mighty that he regains his health quickly."

About Saif Ali Khan's condition

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours on 16th January 2025. According to the reports, the actor was attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. He sustained 6 wounds and is reported to be out of danger post-surgery.

Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.