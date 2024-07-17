Ravi Kishan is a die-hard fan of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He recently ran into him at Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan celebrates his birthday on July 17. The Bhojpuri star has garnered popularity after an eventful stint on the OTT platform with ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ and ‘Laapataa Ladies’. However, despite the fame he holds, Ravi is a die-hard fan of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He recently ran into him at Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai.

Sharing a video of their rendezvous, Ravi wrote, “I was praising his character in Kalki and great hero of the century Mr. @amitabhbachchan ji Laapataa Ladies was praising my character Manohar. He reflects great artist and great personality. That's why he is the megastar of the century. His love became a blessing…"

The clip shows an overwhelmed Ravi holding Big B’s hand and sharing a warm hug as the latter tells him, “Bohot accha kaam kiya (You did a very good job),” to which Ravi replies, “Main kya kehne ja raha tha aap to bhula hi diye (You made me forget what I was about to say).

Ravi then points out at the camera and says, “Ye sab log paglaye the ki theatre me hi dekhenge film (These people went crazy that they want to experience the film in theatre),” to which Amitabh replies, “Kuchh Nahi bas chhota sa role tha humara (Nothing much, I had a small part in the movie).”

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Kishan will reprise his role as VD Tyagi in ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ season 2. Besides Kishan, the show will also mark the return of Naila Grrewal, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma.

Directed by Rahul Pandey, 'Maamla Legal Hai' provides a novel perspective on the legal profession, presenting a diverse group of lawyers ranging from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans.

The first season showcased the lives of the lawyers of Patparganj District Court. There's VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), a shrewd lawyer who challenges the lambe haath (long arms) of justice. Joining him is Harvard LLM alum, Ananya Shroff (Naila Grrewal), a passionate advocate for justice and the latest addition to the crew. Meanwhile, there's Sujata Negi (Nidhi Bisht), the OG Didi who hasn't represented a single case so far, and who simply wants to have her air-conditioned chamber. Last but not least is Vishwas Pandey (Anant V Joshi), the court manager who considers himself the Donna Paulson of Patparganj District Court, a nod to the savvy secretary from the popular TV show, Suits. Rest assured, inka sirf coat kaala hai par dil nahi (Only the coat that they wear is black, not their hearts).

The date of 'Maamla Legal Hai 2' will be unveiled soon.

