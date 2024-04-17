'Ravi Kishan is my father, used to call him uncle,’ claims Lucknow girl Shenova

A woman named Aparna Thakur alleged that she met Ravi Kishan in 1995 and the duo tied the knot in Malad, Mumbai in 1996. They have a daughter named Shenova.

Bhojpuri filmstar Ravi Kishan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan courted fresh controversy after a woman named Aparna Thakur claimed that the actor-turned-politician is her husband and they have a daughter together.

At a press conference held in Lucknow, Aparna alleged that she met Ravi in 1995 and the duo tied the knot in Malad, Mumbai in 1996 in the presence of his family members. She stated that Ravi has never acknowledged their relationship or accepted his daughter in public.

During a media interaction, Aparna said, "My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting. I am also going to court for this. The reason for calling this press conference is I want my daughter, who is also Ravi Kishan's daughter, to get her rights. I will approach the court as well over this. I want him to accept his daughter and give her the legal rights that she deserves."

Shenova added, "I came to know that Ravi Kishan is my father when I was 15... Earlier I used to call him uncle. He used to come to our house on my birthdays. I have met his family as well. As a father, he was never really there for me. I want him to accept me as his daughter and that is why we have decided to file a court case."

Aparna further mentioned that she would take the legal route for her daughter’s rights and also requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to support them in this matter.

Ravi Kishan is married to Priti Shukla. They tied the knot in 1993 and have four children - one son and three daughters. Priti has filed an FIR against Aparna at Hazratganj police station for the allegations made against the actor.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan is currently contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Gorakhpur, a seat he has held since the 2019 elections.

On the acting front, Ravi was last seen in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao, and the web series 'Maamla Legal Hai' - a gavel-slamming courtroom comedy drama. The show also stars Naila Grewal, Anant V Joshi, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. It has been renewed for a second season.