Ravi Kishan reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in stampede case: 'Unke chhote bache par jo dimaagi asar hua hoga...'

Updated on: 14 December,2024 03:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ravi Kishan has reacted to Allu Arjun's arrest while terming it a black day for the actor's fraternity, Ravi Kishan said this was no way to treat a national icon

In Pic: Ravi Kishan and Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has been making headlines since the Hyderabad stampede case. After the actor's arrest in connection with a fan's death during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere, the star icon was taken into custody but later granted interim bail. Several actors have come out in support of Allu, and now Ravi Kishan has reacted to the entire case, calling out officials for entering the actor’s house to arrest him. While terming it a black day for the actor's fraternity, Ravi Kishan said this was no way to treat a national icon.


Ravi Kishan- ‘Bahut dukhad’


During a conversation with ANI, the Laapataa Ladies star said, “Bahut dukhad (It is really sad). Mere acche mitra, mere co-actor. Hum logo ne saath mein film ki (He is a good friend, and we have worked together). Ek gentleman insaan ko iss tarah unke ghar se bahar kheench kar lana unke chhote bachchon aur boodhe maata-pita ke saamne (It was not right to drag someone like him out of his house in front of his kids and elderly parents)."


He added, “Ek National Award-winning actor ke saath you’re behaving like this. (He is a National Award-winning actor). This is a black day for the actor fraternity, for the film industry, and for all his fans all over the world. Ek insaan tax-payer hai, itna bada business cinema ko diya aur ek bohot hi tehezeebdaar insaan (He pays his taxes, brings substantial business through cinema, and is a well-mannered gentleman)... uske saath koi personal revenge hai? (Is this some kind of personal vendetta?)”

Ravi questioned the state government

Ravi also questioned the state government over their actions and demanded an explanation. He stated, “Yeh bohot hi bura din raha aur hurt hue hain hum… Unke chhote bache par jo dimaagi asar hua hoga apne papa ke liye, usko kaise mitayenge? (This was a very bad day, and we are deeply hurt. How will one erase the mental trauma that his kids went through, seeing their father taken to jail?) Who will pay for the mental torture that the family endured?”

Allu Arjun returns from jail

Allu Arjun’s release was met with a strong show of support from his family and colleagues. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, and filmmaker Sukumar rushed to meet Allu Arjun after he returned home from jail. Bollywood actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan have also voiced their solidarity with Allu Arjun during this challenging time.

