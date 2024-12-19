Breaking News
'A lasting legacy': Anushka Sharma, Raveer Singh react as cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement

Updated on: 19 December,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement, several film personalities took to social media to thank him for his contribution towards the game

Ravichandran Ashwin

On Wednesday, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from cricket after the conclusion of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. After his announcement, fans of the cricketer took to social media to celebrate his journey in the sport. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to thank the cricketer.


Celebrities wish Ravichandran Ashwin


Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer wrote, "One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you for the memories."


Anushka Sharma who is currently in Australia accompanying her cricketer husband Virat Kohli also posted an Instagram story for Ashwin. "A lasting legacy," she wrote sharing a heartwarming video of the outgoing cricketer.

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran also put up a post thanking Ashwin for his contribution towards the game.  Sharing a picture of the cricketer, the actor wrote, "An all time great with the red ball! Thank you for the memories champ"

Actor Nakuul Mehta also gave a shoutout to Ashwin.

"End of The Carrom Ball Maestro Era. I have felt heavy all day. Some of the greatest moments of my life have been benchmarked by how we played at that time. Sachin's desert storm, Laxman and Dravid at Eden, Dhoni's six at Wankhede, Kohli chasing, Beating Aussies in their den and Ash wrecking havoc at Chepauk and saving us the blushes for the n'th time with the bat," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
Nakuul added, "Ashwin's contribution to Indian cricket would truly be understood in the years to come. An absolute master and servant to the game. Thank you for making our lives so much richer with how you played and upheld the game. Can't wait to see you and DK analyse the game from the box."

About Ravichandran Ashwin's cricket journey

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, marking the beginning of an illustrious career in red-ball cricket. He featured in 106 Tests, taking an astounding 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.

Ashwin played 23 Tests against Australia, claiming 115 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.71. The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with 29 scalps during the 2020-21 edition.

In the longest format of the game, Ashwin set numerous records that may prove difficult to surpass. He is the fastest Indian bowler to claim 350 Test wickets and ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 dismissals at an economy rate of 2.83. 

(with inputs from ANI)

 

