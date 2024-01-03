On R D Burman's Death Anniversary 2024, we take a look at his top 5 hit songs alongside Lata Mangeshkar

RD Burman Death Anniversary 2024

Listen to this article 'Raina Beeti Jaaye' to 'Tere Bina', top 5 hit songs of RD Burman with Lata Mangeshkar x 00:00

RD Burman Death Anniversary 2024: One of the most celebrated musical talents of India, RD Burman, was born on 27 June 1939. After living a successful life as one of the top singing stars of the country, the artist passed away in Jan 1994, at the age of 54. On RD Burman's Death Anniversary 2024, we revisit the top 5 hit songs of RD Burman with legendary music artist Lata Mangeshkar. When the legends came together to create music, it was pure magic.

Raina Beeti Jaye

ADVERTISEMENT

'Raina Beeti Jaaye' from 'Amar Prem' had Burman using a morning raga (raga Lalit) for a song set at night, with unforgettable lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Actors Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna were at their emotive best.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Toh Nahin

'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Toh Nahin' from the 1975 release 'Aandhi,' was originally a song that Burman composed in Bengali. Later it became part of the Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen film, sung by Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Directed by the renowned lyricist Gulzar, 'Aandhi' was banned by the then government during the Emergency on the grounds that the film’s protagonist bore an inappropriate resemblance to Mrs. Gandhi. The song, however, remains an evergreen classic.

Dilbar Dil Se Pyaare

One would think this peppy number from 'Caravan' was more Asha Bhosle's style but Lata Mangeshkar created magic with it. The music by Burman was top notch as usual. The song was picturised on Jeetendra, Aruna Irani and Asha Parekh in a camp bonfire kind of set-up.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

This gem from 'Anamika' featured Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The song was among Mangeshkar's all-time favourites and she would often sing it at her live concerts.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

This seductive number sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar featured Zeenat Aman and actor Rajesh Khanna in the movie 'Ajanabee.' It remains one of the most romantic rain numbers of all time.