Following its highly successful inaugural run, Red Lorry Film Festival, the country’s premiere international film festival curated by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, is set to mesmerise cinephiles once more. This year’s festival lineup promises a breathtaking exploration of world cinema, with Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2 in Mumbai and an exciting debut chapter, Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse, in one of India’s most movie loving cities, Hyderabad.

The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is brought to you by BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, empowering emerging artists through the transformative power of cinema.

Scheduled from March 21st to 23rd, 2025 in Mumbai and Hyderabad, offering audiences a window into the vibrant diversity of global cinema with over 120 titles, including critically acclaimed films across languages, genres, and cultures, the festival remains steadfast in its commitment to cinematic excellence. As the international festival expands its cinematic universe, cinephiles can now purchase their passes exclusively on BookMyShow, starting at just Rs. 750/-.

Red Lorry Film Festival will unveil a stellar lineup of cinematic masterpieces in collaboration with renowned global studios and production powerhouses such as Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, NBC Universal, PVR Pictures, Lionsgate, Filmax, mk2, Film Factory, Latido Films, Blue Finch Entertainment, Global Screen, Charades, Les Films Du Losange, alief SAS, IndieSales, Vision Distribution, Pyramide Productions, Memento Films, Film Constellation, The Party Film Sales, Protagonist Pictures, Cercamon, Cinephil, Visit Films, One Tree Entertainment, Incredible Film, Go2Films, among others for this edition.

Films you can watch at the Red Lorry Film Festival

The first slate of titles at Red Lorry Film Festival will showcase an impressive lineup of globally celebrated films including an array of thrillers, dramas, comedies, horror, sci-fi, documentaries and more promising a unique cinematic journey.

Leading the pack are the two recently announced Academy Award shortlisted titles, ‘Universal Language’, for the ‘Best International Feature Film’, an absurdist comedy-drama film where, in a mysterious and surreal interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winnipeg, multiple lives interweave in surprising and mysterious ways and ‘Hollywoodgate’, shortlisted in the ‘Documentary Feature Film’ category, from the award-winning producers of Navalny, that provides an intense, on-the-ground look at post-2021 Taliban-ruled Kabul, merging documentary filmmaking with urgent, real-world stakes.

‘This Time Next Year’, is a heartwarming English rom-com drama that weaves humour and tenderness as it shadows a rekindled friendship and serendipitous chance at love. ‘To Die Alone’, a powerful LGBTQ+ story of love and isolation, earned the Audience Award at SF Indie Fest 2024. ‘Failure!’, a Mexican-American crime comedy film follows James who has a big debt with the bank and is given one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder in order to protect his family.

On the documentary front, ‘999: The Forgotten Girls’, winner of the Audience Award at the Miami Jewish Film Festival, sheds light on a harrowing chapter of history, telling forgotten stories as 999 Jewish girls are secretly deported on the first Jewish transport to Auschwitz, ordered to register for government work service as volunteers. ‘I’m Nevenka’ screened at BFI London Film Festival, centers on true happenings of Nevenka Fernández, a young woman in 1990s Spain who courageously reported sexual harassment by her employer, marking a turning point in the history of Spain and signalling a change in the legal system across the world.

The festival will also feature ‘Mom’ delving into the psychological horror genre, following a mother who must confront her dark, buried past in an acclaimed chilling and suspenseful tale. In contrast, ‘When The Light Breaks’, the opening film for the Un Certain Regard selection of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, depicts a long summer's day in Iceland from one sunset to another as Una, a young art student, encounters love, friendship, sorrow and beauty. After creating buzz at San Sebastian International Film Festival, ‘Filmlovers!’, a French autofiction essay film divided into different chapters that discuss the spectacular nature of cinema as memories, fiction and discoveries intertwine.

About the film festival

Commenting on this, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "The success of the inaugural Red Lorry Film Festival has reinforced our belief in the growing demand for world cinema among Indian audiences, fuelling their excitement to enjoy quality films on the big screen. For our second edition, we’ve curated a powerful lineup of films that push the boundaries of storytelling, exploring themes of love, loss, identity and survival. As we expand to Hyderabad and continue to receive love in Mumbai, our goal is to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that showcase the transformative power of storytelling. We remain committed to connecting audiences with the magic of cinema in its most impactful form."

This year, Red Lorry Film Festival is gearing up to make an even bigger splash with the launch of an all-new competition segment! Honouring exceptional talent and films across various categories, these awards will shine a spotlight on the most outstanding achievements in film. Calling all filmmakers; This is your moment to shine; don’t miss the chance to showcase your artistry and vie for top honours. Unleash your cinematic genius and make your mark in the world of films. Head to the ‘Submit your film’ section on the website for the detailed submission process. The final deadline to submit your masterpiece is January 7th 2025.

Don’t miss out on the chance to revel in the best of global cinema; get your tickets, mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable cinematic journey.