Red Lorry Film Festival made its debut in Mumbai in 2024 and showcased over 100 titles from across the world

‘Nightwatch: Demons are Forever’ drew the curtains on the debut edition of Red Lorry Film Festival held in Mumbai in April 2024

Listen to this article Red Lorry Film Festival returns for its second edition in Mumbai; will also debut in Hyderabad x 00:00

After the inaugural edition that featured films and filmmakers from different corners of the world, Red Lorry Film Festival, an international film festival curated by BookMyShow, is back for its second edition in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival made its debut in Mumbai in 2024. It saw over 100 titles from across the world spanning over 10 languages such as Scandinavian (Danish, Norwegian Swedish), French, Spanish, German, Turkish, Russian and beyond, as the content slate branched into Premieres, Hollywood Blockbusters, World Cinema, Late Night Showcase, Columbia 100, TV Series, Scandinavian Noir, Hola Spain, Documentaries, Retrospectives and Tributes.

With more than 70 films curated for an Indian premiere, the festival also hosted masterclasses and panel discussions appreciating films and its all-encompassing magnitude of talent from directors and cast to extended crew, and beyond.

The second edition, Red Lorry Film Festival Take 2, will take place from March 21-23, 2025 in Mumbai. A new chapter will unfold in Hyderabad, titled Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse.

This year, the festival is also unveiling the Competition Segment, inviting submissions, designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional talent and artistry in filmmaking. This segment will recognise work across two key categories: The Front Runners (Best Film) and Fresh Frames (Best Debut Film).

Commenting on the return of the festival, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Cinema is an integral part of India’s culture and over the years, we have observed a growing appetite among Indian audiences for world cinema. This realisation gave birth to Red Lorry Film Festival. The inaugural edition emerged from a simple idea: delivering curated world cinema on a beautifully crafted platter, all under one roof for Indian cinephiles. And to say our audience embraced it wholeheartedly would be an understatement. We’ve seen over the years that Hyderabad is a city that lives and breathes cinema and so taking Red Lorry Film Festival to the city, fit like a perfect puzzle piece. We are also pleased to announce the introduction of the competition segment at the second edition of the film festival. We aim to honour exceptional talent and diverse storytelling that cinema encompasses. We invite all filmmakers to submit their work and join us in celebrating the transformative power of cinema. Our goal remains unchanged; to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that connect audiences with the magic of storytelling in its most transformative form."

The second edition of the festival in Mumbai will showcase a diverse line-up of films, TV series, documentaries, restored classics and retrospectives of international masterminds.

Also Read: Holi 2025: DJ Martin Garrix to perform in Mumbai on March 14