Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo Courtesy: Spacebound

2024's World's No 1 DJ/producer Martin Garrix will perform in Mumbai on March 14 for Holi 2025. The Dutch DJ will be coming to India once again and this time for an epic celebration of music, colour and food. With Garrix recently crowned the No. 1 DJ by DJ Mag this year, it’s a treat for India’s dance music lovers to witness this international sensation on such a grand scale.

This historic show produced by Spacebound will light up a burst of colour and energy on Holi, Friday, March 14 in 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai creating a record as the world’s biggest Holi celebration. The Spacebound production is set to offer a night of high-octane energy, iconic tracks and an immersive experience that promises to be like never before. The tickets will go live on Sunday, November 10 at 12 pm IST, exclusively on BookMyShow.

With ticket categories designed to suit every fan’s preference, there’s something for everyone at this electrifying show. Get up close to the action in the Fanpit or VIP sections, enjoy an elevated experience in the GA Premium or Family Deck or indulge in the exclusive views from the Platinum Deck and VVIP decks. Each area has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the Holi celebration, ensuring that every beat and every moment is felt to the fullest, with tickets starting at just Rs 500 for GA economy (stands).

No stranger to massive audiences, Garrix last performed in India across a multi-city tour, drawing mammoth crowds of over 1,00,000 fans, a testament to his ever-growing fanbase and the love he shares with Indian audiences. Known for transforming each set into a euphoric journey, Garrix will return with an explosive line-up of his greatest hits, a stage spectacle and infectious Holi vibes that India is known for, worldwide.

With a catalogue that boasts era-defining hits, Martin Garrix’s setlist promises to keep fans on their feet. From his breakthrough anthem ‘Animals’ to the soul-stirring ‘Scared to Be Lonely’ and the chart-topping ‘In the Name of Love,’ Garrix has become synonymous with tracks that move crowds and dominate global charts. Known for collaborations with some of the biggest names in music – Dua Lipa, Usher and Khalid, to name a few – his work brings together infectious energy, genre-crossing sounds and stunningly crafted melodies. This Holi, fans can look forward to a Garrix performance that bridges international soundscapes with India’s vibrant festival spirit!



Sharing his enthusiasm on performing in India, Martin Garrix expresses, "Performing in India has always been an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion and the connection with the fans here are like no other. I’m beyond excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can’t wait to create something truly special with my fans on Holi.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, adds, "Bringing Martin Garrix to India, once again, is an extraordinary milestone for us. This iconic event will be a celebration of music, culture and community, bringing fans together for an unforgettable experience. This is going to be a night to remember, making it one of the most iconic Holi celebrations ever!"

Spacebound aims to make this Holi event a landmark celebration, infusing traditional colour play with top-tier production. From immersive light displays and larger-than-life LED screens to specially curated stages that reflect Holi’s festive spirit, every detail has been crafted to give fans a one-of-a-kind experience.