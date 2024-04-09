Red Lorry Film Festival's inaugural edition in Mumbai delights film buffs with premieres, exclusives and engaging Q&As

The festival opened with Alex Garland’s mesmerising creation, ‘Civil War’ where attendees got to be a part of the exclusive premiere before its global release

‘Nightwatch: Demons are Forever’ drew the curtains on the three-day film festival held in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex last weekend.

The curtains closed on BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival last weekend after film buffs in India got to watch three days of not only Indian films but also world cinema. In the dim glow of the theatre, viewers embarked on a journey of discovery, where the language of cinema transcended barriers of culture and geography.



From the ethereal landscapes of foreign films to the familiar embrace of timeless classics, the festival became a tapestry woven with tales of love, loss, fear, laughter, astonishment, surprise and more, bringing out the myriad shades of cinema. With each frame, hearts swelled with empathy, minds expanded with new perspectives and souls found solace in shared experiences. As the credits rolled, an echoing applause filled the air; a testament to the transformative power of storytelling and the universal language of films.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai at Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza and Maison PVR at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai, Red Lorry Film Festival curated by BookMyShow, commemorated Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.'s remarkable 25-year journey in entertainment.

The festival opened with Alex Garland’s mesmerising creation, ‘Civil War’ where attendees got to be a part of the exclusive premiere before its global release. The grand opening was attended by loved and renowned film-makers, celebrities and well-known names from the industry; followed by three exhilarating days of the festival where cinephiles were treated to a cornucopia of cinematic delights, with over 100 films across genres. Spanning over 10 languages such as Scandinavian, Swedish, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, Russian and beyond, the meticulously curated content slate branched into Premieres, Hollywood Blockbusters, World Cinema, Late Night Showcase, Columbia 100, TV Series, Scandinavian Noir, Hola Spain, Documentaries, Retrospectives & Tributes; each category offered a unique and immersive journey into the world of cinema, captivating audiences and igniting their imaginations.

Spearheading the inaugural edition of BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas at BookMyShow said, “As the curtains draw to a close on the inaugural edition of BookMyShow's Red Lorry Film Festival, a wave of satisfaction and accomplishment fills the air. What began as a mere vision has blossomed into a grand celebration of cinema, leaving an indelible mark on attendees and participants alike. From conceptualising to execution, we left no stone unturned in bringing a wholesome cinematic experience to Indian audiences with Red Lorry Film Festival. Over the course of the past 25 years, we have worked towards housing an ecosystem of entertainment experiences under one red roof, and this film festival has been another feather in our cap, curated by understanding the pulse of the Indian consumers and their undying love for cinema entertainment. The film festival was our way of bringing to them a par excellence curated cinematic experience, offering a scale of content that otherwise remains inaccessible to many. As filmmakers and cinephiles bid farewell to the event, they carry with them cherished memories of captivating screenings, engaging discussions with the cast and crew of select film showcases and unforgettable moments of connection. With hearts full and spirits lifted, the success of this inaugural edition serves as a testament to the power of passion, creativity and collaboration in bringing dreams to life.”

‘Nightwatch: Demons are Forever’ drew the curtains on what was a monumental film festival, as the edge of the seat mystery-thriller saw a host of audiences flocking in to watch the sequel of Ole Bornedal’s cult 1994 Danish thriller ‘Nightwatch’, with lead actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who grew to fame starring in ‘Game of Thrones’, Kim Bodnia who is remembered for his role in ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Delhi Belly’ and the young talent Fanny Leander Bornedal.

Across genres, from timeless classics to modern masterpieces, the festival witnessed a surge in footfall, with many screenings being houseful in no time. Audiences flocked to experience the epic grandeur of ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, the meditative beauty of ‘Tatami’ and the gripping intensity of ‘Civil War’. They were equally captivated by the whimsical charm of ‘Poor Things' and the intrigue of ‘Lord Curzon ki Haveli’. ‘Berlin’ transported viewers to a world of raw emotion and stark reality, while ‘Love Actually’ continued to resonate with its heartfelt portrayal of love in all its forms. Adding to the allure, intriguing and differentiated stories such as ‘Blow Up’, ‘Psycho’, ‘Frenzy’, ‘The Lady from Shanghai’ and ‘Perfect Days’ drew in crowds, showcasing the enduring appeal and timeless relevance of cinema across generations. Each film, spanning diverse genres and eras, held audiences spellbound, underscoring the universal appeal and enduring power of cinema.

After making waves around the globe, 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' comes for a silver screen Indian premiere as the 'Centrepiece-Spotlight' film at the Film Festival. The black-comedy thriller has in lead roles Emmy Nominee Arjun Mathur, the queen of OTT Rasika Dugal, the Marvel girl Zoha Rahman who starred in ‘Spiderman: Far From Home’, along with Paresh Pahuja who grew to fame after ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Tanmay Dhanania known for his roles in ‘Brahman-Naman’ and ‘Rapist’ with the legendary Garrick Hagon from ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ - a dream cast which has been garnering rave reviews. Arjun, Rasika and Paresh joined in to watch the film with the audience at the festival. The cast of the spy-thriller ‘Berlin’, Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi and Ishwak Singh, along with the director Atul Sabharwal, and National Award-winning film composer, Vipin Mishra, director of the docu-series ‘Folkroad’, graced the screening of their titles at the festival and engaged in an in-depth discussion following the screening. The festival also gave cinephiles an opportunity to deep dive into the art of filmmaking and visualise the world of cinema through a different lens during a highly intimate, engaging and interactive workshop with esteemed film critic Baradwaj Rangan.

The three-day festival showcased a diverse tapestry of cinematic marvels sourced from every corner of the globe. From the heart-pounding thrills of action blockbusters to the poignant depths of psychological dramas, Red Lorry Film Festival rode high on reels of exceptional content that captivated audiences and stirred the soul. Genres ranging from horror to romance, crime mystery to courtroom drama, and beyond, were showcased, alongside avant-garde experimental pieces that pushed the boundaries of cinematic expression. These cinematic masterpieces showcased were forged through partnerships with esteemed global studios and production giants. Collaborations with industry titans such as Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros., Disney, Lionsgate, Blue Finch Films, Latido Films, SND Group M6, Vision Distribution, Global Screen, REinvent Studios, Charades, TrustNordisk, Autlook Filmsales, LevelK, Indie Sales, amongst others.