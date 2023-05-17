Reema Lagoo Death Anniversary 2023: Top 10 movies of Bollywood's Best 'MAA'

On Reema Lagoo's 6th Death Anniversary, here are her list of top 10 movies in which she portrayed as a 'MAA'

Reema Lagoo Top movies

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away on May 18, 2017, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, after a cardiac arrest. She had a remarkable journey from Marathi theatre to Hindi cinema. Remembered for her role in the daily soap 'Tu Tu Main Main,' starring Reema Lagoo, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Thakur, and many more.

On her 6th death anniversary, here are the top 10 movies of Bollywood's best 'MAA,' which you should watch:

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Reema Lagoo played the caring and loving mother in this iconic film, 'Maine Pyar Kiya', starring Salman Khan, leaving a lasting impression with her performance.

Aashiqui (1990)

Lagoo's portrayal of a concerned and supportive mother of Rahul Roy in this musical romance film ,'Aashiqui' showcased her ability to connect with the audience on an emotional level.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

In this family drama, Lagoo portrayed the quintessential Indian mother, adding depth and warmth to her character.

Dilwale (1994)

Lagoo portrayed Ajay Devgn's mother in this romantic drama, adding a touch of warmth and emotion to the narrative.

Taqdeerwala (1994)

Reema Lagoo played the role of Shanta, the mother of Rajeshwari (played by Raveena Tandon), in the film Taqdeerwala. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Raveena Tandon.

Rangeela (1995)

Reema Lagoo showcased her versatility by playing a modern and progressive mother of Aamir Khan in 'Rangeela', defying traditional stereotypes.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Lagoo played a pivotal role as the mother of Kajol, bringing emotional depth to her character and leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

In this multi-star family drama, Lagoo played the mother of Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, and Neelam, who values family unity and traditions, leaving a mark with her performance.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Lagoo delivered a powerful performance as Sanjay Dutt's mother, portraying the pain and anguish of a mother grappling with her son's involvement in the underworld.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Reema Laggo played Shah Rukh Khan's mother, as she portrayed a strong and supportive, adding emotional depth to the storyline of the film.

These are just a few of Reema Lagoo's best movies, where she portrayed the quintessential mother figure, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Bollywood fans. Her talent and versatility made her one of the most beloved actresses in the industry.

