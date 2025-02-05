Aamir Khan hosted a special screening for his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Rekha attended the screening marking their reunion

Dharmendra, Rekha and Aamir Khan (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Rekha and Dharmendra reunite and pose with Aamir Khan at Loveyapa screening, watch x 00:00

On Tuesday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Loveyapa. The film directed by Advait Chandan stars Khan's son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late Sridevi. The film marks the theatrical debut of the two actors whose first films were release on OTT.

The special screening saw the presence of several well-known names from the film industry. Among the notable personalities present at the event were Bollywood legends Rekha and Dharmendra, whose reunion captured the attention of attendees and fans alike. The screening was graced by numerous celebrities, but it was Rekha's timeless elegance and the warm camaraderie shared between her and Dharmendra that truly stole the show.

Rekha, who exuded grace in a stunning gold and white silk saree, made a striking appearance with her signature red sindoor. As the paparazzi captured her, she posed gracefully for the cameras and engaged in light-hearted conversations with Dharmendra and Aamir Khan outside the venue.

Rekha and Dharmendra's bond, forged over decades of collaboration on screen, was on full display as they shared a joyful moment together. The two have been part of iconic films over the years, including 'Ram Balram', 'Kartavya', 'Kahani', 'Kasam Suhag Ki', and many more. One of their most memorable collaborations remains the iconic song 'Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai', from their film 'Kahani Qismat Ki', which continues to be cherished by fans.

Other major personalities at the event included cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, political leader Raj Thackeray, Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

About Loveyapa:

Speaking of 'Loveyapa', the romantic drama features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Tamil movie 'Love Today'.

Chandan in an interview with Mid-day revealed that he was reluctant about casting Junaid and Khushi in the film. With his dilemma, he went to the one person he trusts the most in the industry—frequent collaborator and Junaid’s superstar-father Aamir Khan. “I was unsure of both Junaid and Khushi. Maharaj [2024] hadn’t released, nor had The Archies [2023]. So, I went to meet Aamir sir and told him, ‘A film has been offered to me with Junaid and Khushi attached. I’m considering taking the film up, but I don’t know if Junaid is the right person for the film.’ He said, ‘Take up the film. If you think Junaid is not right for the part, then drop him. I won’t mind it and won’t create any pressure on you. You do whatever is right for your film.’ He suggested that I do readings, auditions, and hang out with them and if at the end of the process, I feel they aren’t right, I should let go of them. That was very reassuring,” he said.