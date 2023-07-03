Rekha looks absolutely royal and magnificent on international magazine cover, celebs react

On the cover of an international magazine, Bollywood actress Rekha opened up about her life and her path to superstardom. Manish Malhotra created stunning costumes for Rekha.

In Pic: Rekha

In an interview, Bollywood legend Rekha opened up about her life and her road to superstardom on the cover of an international magazine. Rekha wore exquisite ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra for the magazine photoshoot, and she looked absolutely stunning in each shot. Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, and many others were blown away by the photograph!

Manish Malhotra posted Rekha's looks from the magazine, and captioned it, “Rekha Ji and I have always shared a great passion for Indian Fashion; Having worked with her for so many years now, each time has been an experience in itself. Rekha Ji always teases me about how she’s met another person who has a great eye for detail, much like herself. Her passion is inspiring, and it’s been such a memorable experience styling and designing for her for the photo shoot.”

“What has given me most joy is watching her excitement, which was at par with me. Long hours of conversation, spending time with her for costume fittings, a series of discussions and meetings. The pure love she has for fabrics, embroideries and colour, a passion that we both share deeply, it’s been extraordinarily inspiring. We have a mutual admiration for each other, which is one of the reasons we make such a good team, ” he continued.

The magazine's official Instagram handle also published the first cover, which features Rekha looking royal and magnificent in a black turtleneck top covered with an exquisitely embroidered and decorated golden brocade jacket.

She is seen wearing a headpiece, which adds to her beauty and royal grace. Her makeup is flawless, with bold lips, kohl eyes, and a striking necklace. Rekha is seen in another shot from the series wearing an ivory anarkali with a golden border and exquisite jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor was blown away by each of her looks! She shared Rekha's cover on her Instagram stories, writing, “When iconic meets iconic.” She also shared a gif in another article. Meanwhile, Karan Johar commented on the photo shared by Manish Malhotra with heart emoticons. Bhumi Pednekar also commented on the post and said, “This is tooooooo Iconic.”