Rekha on film hiatus: 'I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be'

Rekha, Source/Instagram

Rekha, has been absent from full-fledged films since her last appearance in the 2014 movie 'Super Nani.' However, she continues to grace events with her presence. In a groundbreaking interview, her first in nearly two decades, Rekha opened up about her absence from the silver screen. Speaking to a magazine, she revealed her reasons behind not taking up any film projects since 2014.

Rekha shared while talking to a magazine, "Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me. My persona is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eye of the beholder. Therefore, I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no."

When asked about the longevity of love, Rekha gracefully responded, "No. Once the relationship is established, it is forever. Sometimes we may want more, and sometimes it’s just enough. This applies to my craft. I was born with an instinct for the perseverance of beauty. Sure, I was born to be an actor... But it is my insatiable quest for learning and my willingness to keep my eyes and heart open, absorbing beauty with positivity, not negativity, that gives me command over my craft. I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment like I do."

While Rekha has been away from the film industry, she recently made a special appearance in the promo video of the television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.' This brief glimpse of her on-screen presence reminded fans of her timeless elegance and immense talent.

Rekha's words reflect her unique perspective and unwavering commitment to her craft. Despite her absence from films, she remains deeply connected to the world of cinema through her memories and the love she holds for her art. As she awaits the right project to come her way, Rekha's presence continues to captivate audiences, and her dedication to beauty and learning keeps her artistic spirit alive.

Rekha's interview offers a glimpse into her mindset and sheds light on her reasons for not actively pursuing film projects. Her ability to choose her own path and embrace her love for beauty and learning sets her apart as an artist. Rekha's journey, marked by timeless elegance and an insatiable quest for excellence, has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, making her an icon for generations to come.