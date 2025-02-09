Going by the pictures, Rekha accessorised her look with exquisite Sabyasachi jewellery. The mammoth necklace was the same one that Priyanka wore at her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas

Rekha, Priyanka Chopra Pic/Instagram

Bollywood beauty and global icon Priyanka Chopra, who returned to India for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya, shared a series of inside pictures from the nuptials on social media. She has been treating the fans with exciting titbits from wedding functions such as mehendi, haldi, and sangeet. Viral photos also show veteran star Rekha being a part of the celebrations.

Rekha in the same jewellery from Priyanka’s wedding

Going by the pictures, Rekha can be seen in an ivory saree. She paired it with exquisite Sabyasachi jewellery. The mammoth necklace was the same one that Priyanka wore at her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas in 2018. For those unversed, Priyanka has worked with Rekha in the 2006 film ‘Krrish’.

Meanwhile, the wedding was also attended by Nick’s parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas. Apart from them, members from the Ambani family, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Parineeti Chopra, and her politician husband Raghav Chadha also graced the event. That being said, none of the bigwigs from Bollywood were to be seen at the festivities.

Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding

Siddharth Chopra married in a full Punjabi-style ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya. Siddharth works as a producer, while Neelam is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and before that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Rekha’s Bollywood journey

Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'. With her timeless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career. 'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' are some of the memorable movies of Rekha.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. On the Hollywood end, Priyanka is busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.