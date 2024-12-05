Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rekha Amitabh Bachchans iconic chemistry recreated on Kapil Sharmas show

Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan's iconic chemistry recreated on Kapil Sharma's show

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha will recreate the magic of her classic hit 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' with her moves in the next episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan's iconic chemistry recreated on Kapil Sharma's show

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan's iconic chemistry recreated on Kapil Sharma's show
x
00:00

Veteran actress Rekha recently took fans on a nostalgic journey by recreating the magic of her classic 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' song.


Sharing the stage with comedian Krushna Abhishek, who stepped into Amitabh Bachchan’s role, Rekha brought the timeless chemistry from the film back to life on “The Great Indian Kapil Show.”


Netflix unveiled a new promo for the upcoming episode on social media, showcasing Krushna channeling Amitabh’s iconic look from “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” as he joined Rekha to recreate the magic of "Salam-E-Ishq." The duo grooved together on the song, with Rekha showcasing her graceful moves.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The makers shared the promo on their Instagram account with the caption, “Dil bechain hai Rekha ji ko dekhne ke liye. Watch the queen AKA Rekha ji in the new episode of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow, iss Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix.”

In the same promo, Kapil shared a memorable experience of being a contestant on “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and interacting with Amitabh. Kapil reminisced, “While we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was seated in the front row." He then mimicked Amitabh, adding, “He asked her, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya (What did you eat before giving birth to him)?’” Before Kapil could continue, Rekha interrupted, revealing his mother’s reply: “Daal-roti.” Kapil confirmed this was indeed what she had said. Rekha smiled and added, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai (Ask me, I remember each and every line of dialogue).”

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space in nine films during the 1970s and 1980s. During this time, rumours about their alleged affair circulated, even though Amitabh was married to Jaya Bachchan. It is said that their relationship ended in the early 1980s. The trio later appeared together in Yash Chopra's “Silsila,” a film that was regarded as the "casting coup of the century" due to the unique pairing of the three stars.

The second season of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix began on September 21. Last week, Kapil hosted Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amitabh bachchan rekha bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK