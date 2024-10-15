Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Remembering Atul Parchure From Khatta Meetha to Billu memorable comedy scenes of the actor

Remembering Atul Parchure: From 'Khatta Meetha' to 'Billu', memorable comedy scenes of the actor

Updated on: 15 October,2024 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Atul Parchure passed away on October 14 at the age of 57. Through his career as an actor, he has played a variety of roles but his comic roles will always be a standout

Remembering Atul Parchure: From 'Khatta Meetha' to 'Billu', memorable comedy scenes of the actor

Atul Parchure

Listen to this article
Remembering Atul Parchure: From 'Khatta Meetha' to 'Billu', memorable comedy scenes of the actor
x
00:00

Well-known Marathi actor Atul Parchure, known for his comic roles, died at a private hospital in the city on Monday, family sources said. Parchure (57), who had recently recovered from cancer, was about to make a comeback on stage but suddenly developed health complications and his condition worsened in the last two days, the sources said.


He started his career as a child actor and soon rose to fame with roles in plays such as 'Tarun Turk, Mhatare Ark' and 'Nati Goti'. Parchure also acted in a host of Marathi and Hindi TV serials and films. While he has entertained the audience with his performance for decades, some of his comic scenes in Hindi films have often been the highlight of the said movies. 


Atul has worked in movies 'Navra Mazha Navsacha', 'Salaam-E-Ishq', 'Partner', 'All the Best: Fun Begins', 'Khatta Meetha', 'Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap', and 'Brave Heart'. He was known for playing different roles in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.


Remembering the talented actor, we revisit some of his iconic comedy scenes.

Atul largely lays character roles in films but ensures to make them all memorable even with his limited screen time. 

In the film 'Khatta Meetha', Atul Parchure is seen explaining his plight to Asrani who is busy multi-tasking. The chaos in the office leads to a hilarious situation with Akshay Kumar adding to the confusion.

In the film 'All The Best' directed by Rohit Shetty, Atul made a brief appearance as a truck driver. he was assigned the truck to move Sanjay Mishra's belongings to his supposed new house. His character is also known to await the birth of his child with his wife hospitalised. The situation takes a hilarious turn when Mishra's character makes him wait.

Atul Parchure played an actor in Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Billu. In the iconic seen Parchure dressed as Inspector Chaube is seen dressed as a police officer and struggling to get his lines right. Khan who plays a superstar is seen directing Parchure's character. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute

Shinde paid his tributes to the seasoned actor and said his untimely death is painful. "Sometimes making the audience laugh.. The untimely death of Atul Parchure. Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film and serials," Shinde said in a post on X.

"Be it plays like Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark, Natigoti... Be it Deshpande's verbal, lyrical comedy, Atul Parchure has added depth to it with his innate qualities. He has played great characters in Marathi and Hindi films as well. Marathi cinema has lost a classic actor......... May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to him. Om shanti."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News Atul Parchure Entertainment News Update bollywood Bollywood News Update Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK