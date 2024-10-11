Twinkle Khanna recently shared a video from her family holiday with Akshay Kumar and their kids. Through the video, she showed how they embarrass their kids

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Listen to this article Twinkle Khanna shares video of her and Akshay Kumar embarrassing their kids during family holiday, watch x 00:00

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a small moment from her family holiday with husband and actor Akshay Kumar and their kid-Aarav and Nitara. The couple often take holidays and some fun moments make it to the actor-turned-author's gram.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Twinkle shared a video of her walking with her family in an undisclosed location. In the video, Twinkle and Akshay can be seen walking together with their arms around eash other's waist. They can be seen walking with a little dance-like moments added to their steps. Their kids Aarav and Nitara are seen walking normally beside them.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "Why walk when you can dance? The added benefit? A chance to embarrass your kids. But let’s face it, once they hit their teenage years, just your existence is enough to mortify them. What’s your go-to move for embarrassing your kids?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

When Twinkle and Akshay Kumar attempted the Ritunga dance

A few months back, Twinkle and Akshay had shared yet another heartwarming video from one of their holiday trips. In the video from Tanzania, the couple can be seen dancing with a local group of dancers. The couple was doing their best version of the traditional dance 'Ritunga'.

In the video, we see Akshay Kumar dancing with enthusiasm along with the locals who were dressed in costumes Akshay was seen in a green pajama and black t-shirt in the video while Twinkle Khan was seen in a khaki shirt and denim pants. She also danced along with the locals to the music created by them.

Sharing the fun dance video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Moving our feet and massaging our souls".

She added, "Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga."

Khanna further asked the netizens, "Who do you think danced better, Mr K or I? When was the last time you danced your heart out? Let me know in the comments below."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. They had started dating in 1999 while shooting for films 'International Khiladi' and 'Zulmi'. They have two kids- Aarav and Nitara.