Remembering Saroj Khan: Take a look at this throwback video shared by Madhuri Dixit Nene in memory of the legendary choreographer

Madhuri Dixit Nene with Saroj Khan, Pic/Instagram

On Saroj Khan’s third death anniversary, we are remembering the dance virtuoso through the many fond memories, conversations and wisdom she shared with colleagues, dance mentees and actors in the Hindi film industry.

Reliving the memories associated with the legendary choreographer, evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene had shared a throwback video of the duo dancing to the epic 'Ek do teen char," song in 2020.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, the two engaged in a candid conversation in the video. The ‘Maja Ma’ actor said, "I think Ek do teen is something different. Plus, our team was so special – and they really helped us establish the song the way it is remembered today."

To which Khan responded: "Yes, I agree. At that time, I was a full-fledged dancer. I used to ask my dance group to be my audience – I used to dance along with the song in front of them and ask them to gauge whether it fits the mood and beats of the song. We choreographed this song is 20 minutes flat!"

Reliving the memories of the song, Saroj added, "And (Madhuri’s) memory, she remembered every song, every beat. She used to come close to my ears and said, Masterji, this step has been used earlier."

The 'Devdas' actor then said, "I used to say this because of you, masterji.” Explaining further, Madhuri mimicked Saroj and told the camera – “You know what she says? She says that we will do many more songs together and I won't want even a single moment to repeat. Every single song should be unique."

Dixit captioned the video in loving memory of her guru, "Every conversation with Saroj Ji was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That's how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her."

Dixit and Khan share a long-time bond and have created magic on-screen together by giving hits like 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,' 'Ek Do Teen', to name a few.

Saroj Khan, breathed her last on 3rd July, 2020 at the age of 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20, 2020.