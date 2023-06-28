Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene misses her mother who passed away earlier this year and took to social media to pen an emotional message on her birth anniversary

Madhuri Dixit with her late mother, Snehlata Dixit, Picture Courtesy/Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram account

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit shares photos with her mother; pens emotional note on her birth anniversary x 00:00

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene misses her mother who passed away earlier this year and took to social media to pen an emotional message on her birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri also shared a collage of pictures featuring old pictures of herself with her mum.

ADVERTISEMENT

She captioned the post, "Heaven gained an angel with you, Aai. Happy birthday to the most perfect mother ever to grace both Earth and Heaven. I love you so much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans dropped their comments.

One of the users wrote, "Mother is the biggest fighter in the world."

A fan wrote, "A beautiful mother-daughter duo."

Another commented, "That moment when you cannot figure out what to comment because words feel insufficient."

Madhuri's mom passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years at their residence in Mumbai on March 12 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film, a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever