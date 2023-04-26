Remembering Vinod Khanna: A look at the political career of the dashing superstar

On the sixth death anniversary of the legendary Bollywood icon of the 70s and 80s, learn about how Vinod Khanna, the superstar of the silver screen, became a popular figure in Indian politics

Vinod Khanna was a prominent Indian film actor, producer, and politician who made a significant impact in both the entertainment and political industries. Born on October 6, 1946, in Peshawar, British India (now Pakistan), Khanna's family migrated to India after the partition in 1947. He grew up in Mumbai, where he attended St. Xavier's High School and later studied commerce at Sydenham College.

Khanna began his acting career in the late 1960s with minor roles in films like "Man Ka Meet" and "Mere Apne." He gained recognition for his roles in films like "Mera Gaon Mera Desh," "Amar Akbar Anthony," "Qurbani," and "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar," among others. He won several awards for his acting, including the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for "Haath Ki Safai" in 1975 and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

In the early 1990s, Khanna took a hiatus from acting to pursue a career in politics. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab in 1998. He was re-elected in 1999, 2004, and 2014. During his tenure as an MP, Khanna held several positions, including Minister of Culture and Tourism, Minister of State for External Affairs, and Member of the Standing Committee on Energy.

Khanna was known for his philanthropic work in Gurdaspur and the surrounding areas. He established the Vinod Khanna Foundation in 1997 to support education, healthcare, and other social initiatives in the region. He also donated his MP salary to the foundation.

In April 2017, Khanna passed away at the age of 70 due to bladder cancer. His death was mourned by the film industry and his fans across India. The BJP declared a one-day mourning for the actor-turned-politician, and several politicians paid their respects.

In conclusion, Vinod Khanna was not only a talented actor but also a dedicated politician who served the people of Gurdaspur with distinction. He will always be remembered for his contributions to both the entertainment and political industries and his philanthropic work in the region.