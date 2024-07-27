Renuka Shahane decided to bring a smile to her husband's face in the most romantic way. Take a look!

Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana

Listen to this article Renuka Shahane dedicates old romantic Hindi song for husband Ashutosh Rana and the video will make you smile x 00:00

The weekend is here, and we're all in kick-back-and-relax mode! This feeling extends to Renuka Shahane, who decided to bring a smile to her husband's face in the most romantic way.

The actress made sure her husband, Ashutosh Rana, started his weekend on a high note. On July 27, Ashutosh shared a video of his wife serenading him with the old but gold romantic classic "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein."

Renuka Shahane sings 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' with a twist for husband Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana took to Instagram on July 27 to share a glimpse of his wife, Renuka Shahane, singing the classic "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein" for him. The actress' face lit up with a myriad of expressions as she sang with a sweet voice. Ashutosh, on the other hand, sported a shy smile and a proud "This is my wife" look. The video surely brightened our weekend.

Take a look:

Why was Renuka Shahane in the news lately?

Renuka shared during the podcast We Are Yuvaa, “I got my periods when I was 10. Imagine, I am 58 today and I have lived most of my life with periods. I have enjoyed my childhood physiologically for a very little time. At such age, you have not developed that much in terms of brain to understand what is happening to your body. I was lucky because in my case, my mom drew a diagram to explain how this works. I was lucky because at my home, they used to discuss all this very openly. But, I couldn’t really understand what was happening and why. All I knew is this is not something bad or I am not suffering. I was assured of these things.”

She remembered that when she first got her period, none of her classmates or friends had started theirs yet. This made her feel alone because she had no one to talk to about it for three years, until her friends went through it too, “Nobody in my school had periods, at least in my class. None of my friends had. So, I had to wait until they got their periods to share things. For them, it was three years later. For that period of time, I was feeling very lonely. You feel like you cannot speak about this to anyone. Luckily, I could speak about it to my mom. But, it does have some kind of impact on you psychologically also that you are also becoming bigger in ways that nobody is aware of. Nobody is talking about it in the school.”