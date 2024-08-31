'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan came together on Instagram live and spoke about the film and the memories associated with it. Watch their conversation here

Listen to this article Reunion alert! 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan reignite their chemistry, watch video x 00:00

'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' has been re-released in theatres after 23 years. Making the occasion even more special, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan reunited virtually and interacted with their fans through Instagram. Dia and R Madhavan came together for a live session on Instagram and it seems like no time has passed. R Madhavan also remarked how Dia still looks the same after all these years. Dia on the other hand starts singing 'Maddy Maddy'. The chemistry by the two was loved by netizens.

During their chat, Madhavan and Dia thanked the audience for showering love on their film. They were elated to see people rushing to the theatres to revisit the magic of the film.

Watch their conversation here:

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan go back in time:

Dia Mirza revealed how her heart broke when the film failed to do well. She also remembered what Madhavan told her while promoting the film. During the Instagram Live, Dia Mirza recalled, "We were travelling from one place to another for 14-18 hours, constantly going from one place to another. We would often catch up on our sleep in the flight. The film was also shot that way - we had shot in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Mumbai. The film's release date was announced before we finished the bhaag daur."

She then said, "We had got 5 mins of peace amid the madness, and you had said to me 'it is a very special film and it will really connect with the audience'. I said, 'I hope so'. Then the film released and people did not really go to the theatres just to watch it. It broke us; it broke our hearts so much because there was so much anticipation, so much expectation. And we worked so hard."

"But you were right, Maddy. People may not have made it to the theatres, but then they have made time for it over and over again, over the years and given it so much love," she said, getting a little emotional.

Madhavan then said in Hindi, "There are times when you feel what was our shortcoming. It was our first film and we had sincerely worked on it. Then, we started blaming ourselves that had I got fitter or done the film more sincerely, or had the costumes been better... anything. You start looking for the imperfections."

He added, "It's been 23 years now, Dia, and for 23 years, the film has been aired on some TV channel or the other. It is there on OTT platforms too and people have watched it somewhere or another. But now, when I see, houseful shows, even after all that, I am confused as to why people want to pay money to watch the film! Why are they coming to the theatres? This means they still want to experience the film on the big screens.

About Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein:

This beloved classic tells the story of Maddy, a charming yet mischievous young man who falls deeply in love with Reena, a beautiful woman engaged to another. Determined to win her heart, Maddy pretends to be her fiancé and sets off on a heartfelt journey of love, deception, and redemption. With its captivating storyline, unforgettable performances, and a soundtrack filled with superhit songs like Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remains a timeless favourite that promises to reignite the nostalgia and romance for audiences once again.

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' also featured Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is now available on theatres, as well as on Prime Video.