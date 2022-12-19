REVEALED: What Kartik Aaryan said after attending FIFA World Cup finale live

The actor went to Qatar to watch this historic match live in the stadium and like expected, it was an experience of a lifetime
Official Instagram Account of Kartik Aaryan
Being a football fanatic, it was only obvious that the fever of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final took over Kartik Aaryan, who went to Qatar to watch the historic match live in the stadium. As expected, it was a definitely an experience of a lifetime for the 'Freddy' actor.
Recalling his experience, Kartik said, "It was the most overwhelming experience to say the least. Watching a FIFA World Cup Final live is now ticked off my bucket list and I am glad that I saw the best one. I was literally just going through a rollercoaster of emotions, of that match, I think everyone was. The happiness on seeing the Shehzada of Football, Messi take his crown was no less than a grand climax of a film! There is always so much to learn from such legends and last night, he truly had a historic win. I have lost my voice from all the cheering and hooting yesterday and Sameer (Vidwans) sir is surely not going to be happy once I am back on the set (Laughs). But I guess anyone would agree that it was worth losing my voice for Messi and also for the rockstar of the match, MBappe."
Kartik Aaryan had shared a glimpse of the opening ceremony, where one can see Argentina and France flags which turn to the smiling actor in selfie mode. He also shared various glimpses supporting France and, in the end, a special message for Kylian Mbappe. He not only shared a congratulatory post for Messi by calling him ‘Shehzada’ for his mega victory, he also shared a heartfelt note for Mbappe, the rockstar from France who played so well, calling him the future of the sport.
Kartik has always been a fan of football and is also part of the All Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, who had all also gone to Dubai to play a match a few months back. He had also once shared that he used to bunk classes in school to play football.
On the work front, as the first look of his upcoming 'Shehzada' has already left the masses impressed, Kartik will also be seen in 'Aashiqui 3', and Kabir Khan’s untitled next along with the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.