Rhea Chakraborty looks angelic in ethnic white wear

'Sonali Cable' actor Rhea Chakraborty loves to experiment and always set major fashion goals with her ethnic looks

Rhea Chakraborty/picture courtesy: PR

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has given major fashion goals with her ethnic looks. Rhea Chakraborty is looking graceful in a gorgeous lehenga. Check out the diva's most beautiful ethnic wear looks. Rhea, has a very experimental fashion sense and doesn't push herself into a particular zone. She slays it in western outfits but she also carries traditional ensembles with a lot of aplomb as well.

Recently the actress took her Instagram shared an adorable ethnic picture. She looks flawless in a white lehenga. She kept her look simple yet surreal. She wrote “Love and Light” # rhenew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

The skirt was panelled and elaborated by mirror Chicken Kari. She also draped a beautifully-embroidered sheer dupatta on one side of the shoulder. The earrings went well with her ensemble and were from Varun Chakkilam.

The actress has been part of films like Chehre, Jalebi, Sonali Cable and much more.

