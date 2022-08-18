Breaking News
Rhea Chakraborty: The only way to heal is to feel

Updated on: 18 August,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Recently Rhea shared a strong post on Instagram as she penned down her thoughts

Rhea Chakraborty/ Instagram


Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess. The actress is known for giving out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.


Recently Rhea shared a strong post on Instagram as she penned down her thoughts. The note on Instagram read “ The only way to heal is to feel” 
The diva was seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans, She kept her hair tresses open and her natural makeup look was on point. While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback. 

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

