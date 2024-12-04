Girls Will Be Girls has garnered widespread praise for its compelling narrative and outstanding performances, earning numerous awards and accolades at prestigious international film festivals

Girls Will Be Girls to premiere on Prime Video

Listen to this article Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's maiden production Girls Will Be Girls to release in India on THIS date x 00:00

Prime Video announced the exclusive streaming premiere for the coming-of-age film Girls Will Be Girls. The film, which takes the viewers on a rollercoaster of dreams, aspirations, emotional conflicts, and coming-of-age moments, is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studio’s maiden production. It marks the feature film directorial debut of writer Shuchi Talati and also introduces debutants Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles, with acclaimed actress Kani Kusruti in a pivotal role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls Will Be Girls has garnered widespread praise for its compelling narrative and outstanding performances, earning numerous awards and accolades at prestigious international film festivals. The film will premiere exclusively in India on Prime Video on December 18th.

What makes Girls Will Be Girls a must-watch

With a poignant and powerful narrative, Girls Will Be Girls delves into the complexities of adolescence and societal expectations, seen through the female gaze. The film follows 18-year-old Mira, as she navigates her rebellious awakening and emotional turmoil, intertwined with her mother’s own unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The trailer for Girls Will Be Girls offers a visually captivating glimpse into what promises to be a cinematic gem. It hooks viewers right from the start, taking them on a rollercoaster journey through Mira’s eyes. With its rich storytelling and compelling characters, the film leaves an impression on viewers, making it a must-watch.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal express happiness

Richa Chadha, the co-producer of the film, shared, “Girls Will Be Girls is a film that captures the raw and authentic experiences of young adults, reflecting the rebellious spirit of adolescence while exploring the challenges of adulting, where inter-generational conflicts and struggle for independence are common. We are thrilled that the universal theme of our dream project has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning international acclaim and recognition at some of the most prominent film festivals.”

Ali Fazal, the executive producer of the film, added, “Girls Will Be Girls is incredibly special to Richa and me because it’s our first project as producers. A lot of heart, passion, and hard work have gone into bringing this vision to life, making it a journey of immense learning and growth. The phenomenal response from international audiences has been highly motivating, encouraging us to continue pursuing our passion for delivering distinctive narratives.”

An Indo-French joint production, this highly acclaimed and globally celebrated young adult drama has been produced under the banner of Pushing Buttons Studio, Dolce Vita Films, and Crawling Angle Films by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagn,e and Shuchi Talati with Ali Fazal as the executive producer.