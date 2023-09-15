Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor drop lovely wishes for Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Riddhima Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt wishes her favourite; Kareena Kapoor drops childhood picture with the fashion designer x 00:00

Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor drop lovely wishes for Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and the daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor. As the designer turns a year older today, her sister-in-law Alia, Neetu Kapoor, and Kareena dropped cute wishes on their social media accounts.

Neetu Kapoor, while wishing her daughter well, posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you for being mine. Happy, happy loveliness." Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and dropped a beautiful black and white picture of Riddhima with the caption, "Happy birthday my favorite!!!! Love you to the moon and back."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Bebo shared a childhood photograph of her cousin and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Riddzzz…Love You (accompanied by red heart emojis)." The picture Kareena uploaded has Raj Kapoor posing for a happy photograph with Riddhima, Kareena, and Karisma.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2022 film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, co-starring Aamir Khan, is gearing up for her highly anticipated online streaming debut in the upcoming film "Jaane Jaan," creating waves of excitement among her fans. In this OTT venture, Kareena shares the screen with the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, promising a captivating experience. Apart from this, the actress has quite an interesting lineup, including Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murder.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a box-office success. Recently, Karan Johar shared one of the deleted scenes from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Instagram, the director posted a video featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia as Rocky and Rani. It appeared the sequence took place after his family created circumstances aimed at insulting her father, a Kathak dancer, at a wedding.

In the clip, Rocky sneaked into Rani's room to coax her. Disappointed by the way his family mocked her father, she was in no mood to hear him out. After several attempts at convincing her, she agreed to sit down and have a word with her 'baby'. Rocky assured Rani that nobody could create an obstacle in their love story. He said in the dialogue, "Love hai toh sab hai." The unseen video ended with Rocky and Rani exchanging a warm hug.