Riddhima Kapoor pours father's day wishes with some throwback pictures

Updated on: 20 June,2022 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Riddhima took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her family members on her Instagram stories

Riddhima Kapoor pours father's day wishes with some throwback pictures

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with father late Rishi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


On the occasion of Father's day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her father late Rishi Kapoor and shared a couple of pictures on her social media account.

Riddhima took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her family members on her Instagram stories.




Sharing the old picture of her father, Riddhima wrote a heart touching message, "Happy Father's Day Papa- Always in our heart. I miss you love you".


