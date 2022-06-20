Riddhima took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her family members on her Instagram stories

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with father late Rishi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

On the occasion of Father's day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her father late Rishi Kapoor and shared a couple of pictures on her social media account.

Riddhima took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her family members on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the old picture of her father, Riddhima wrote a heart touching message, "Happy Father's Day Papa- Always in our heart. I miss you love you".

Show full article