Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on how she tried to make mum Neetu Kapoor smile through trying times

Actress Neetu Kapoor turns 65 on July 8. In a recent interview with mid-day.com, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had opened up about how she tried to make her mum smile again when she was going through trying times after the loss of husband Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, "We were together in Mumbai and I kept thinking how I should put a smile on her face. At that moment I heard of this puppy and my friend said she would gift him to mum. I felt that would be the best thing for her at that stage. The little one flew to Mumbai and that's how mum became his mumma. Every morning we have breakfast together over Facetime and I bring my li'l one out and so does she, so they see each other." Riddhima went on to reveal how her pet Kilian got his unique name and much more.

Meanwhile, at midnight on Friday, brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted heading to London from Mumbai. While the paparazzi usually share pictures and videos of celebrity spotting immediately they made an exception for the 'Barfi' star.

Ranbir Kapoor was headed to London to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor ahead of her birthday on July 8. On arriving at Mumbai airport, he requested the paparazzi to put down the camera. He then explained to them that he is headed to London to surprise his mother and requested them to not post his pictures or video on social media until he arrives in London. Obliging to his request, the paparazzi did not post any pictures of the actor at midnight. They shared the video and pictures of the actor on social media only at noon on Friday.

The senior actress is holidaying in Europe with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu will be celebrating her birthday in the presence of her kids- Ranbir and Riddhima.