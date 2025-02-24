Riddhima Kapoor Sahni asserted that her daughter Samara was excited to pose for the shutterbugs and the whole thing with Neetu Kapoor had been blown out of proportion

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara, Neetu Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'She didn’t push': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sets the record straight on daughter Samara’s viral video with Neetu Kapoor x 00:00

Days after a video of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara allegedly pushing her grandmother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding went viral, the reality star has set the record straight claiming that there was no tiff as several media outlets have pointed out. Riddhima, on the contrary, asserted that Samara was excited to pose for the shutterbugs and the whole thing had been blown out of proportion.

Samara didn’t push Neetu Kapoor

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Riddhima said, “The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers and I’m gonna pose like this and that’. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani.”

Riddhima also stated Samara’s reaction to the reports about her and said, “She was like ‘When did I push her? I was trying to pose myself. I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I was posing. I never pushed anyone’.”

Riddhima met Bharat Sahni while studying in London and got married in 2006, four years after being together. Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer, and Bharat is a well-established businessman. Samara is their only daughter.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s work front

Riddhima made her onscreen debut in 2024 in 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' on Netflix. The third season brought back original cast members like Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni while introducing new faces from Delhi's high society, including Riddhima.

The show offered a mix of glamour, drama, and appearances by Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, during one of the episodes, Samara expressed her desire to be an actor because she loves being on camera.

Riddhima will next be seen in Dining With The Kapoors. The entire clan will come together to share their filmy memories and personal experiences in the new show. It was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai.