Actor Ridhi Dogra celebrates her birthday on September 22. She has worked in television, web series, films, and music videos and has talked about her perspective on actors being categorised based on their medium. After making appearances in ‘Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi’, ‘Hindi Hai Hum’, and ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’, she made the big leap to films like ‘Jawan’ and ‘Tiger 3’.

Ridhi Dogra says nothing wrong with being called a TV actor

Ridhi weighed in on the long-standing debate on actors being categorised according to the medium they are visible in. She said that getting typecast comes from within. Actors shouldn't limit themselves to a label, irrespective of the medium they come from or work in. She also mentioned that there's nothing wrong in being called a TV or OTT actor.

She told IANS, "As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves. People just want to put each other in labels and concepts because it helps them ease things out, but the truth is that acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can't really put a rim around it."

Ridhi added, "As an actor, I don't belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I am able to contribute in any medium in the capacity that it needs. While there's nothing wrong with being called a TV or an OTT actor, I believe it is very restricting of our ability. The intelligence the person has defines him or her and not the medium. Putting actors in labels is lazy on the part of those who make them."

Ridhi Dogra’s acting front

Ridhi awaits the release of 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna. The film was earlier slated to release in May and then it was announced to hit the theatres on August 2. Now, makers have locked the date, it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024. This Ranjan Chandel's directorial delves into the details of the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.