‘The Sabarmati Report’ teaser gives peek into 'hidden' story behind Godhra train tragedy

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The teaser of the film was unveiled on Thursday, giving a glimpse of what transpired behind the Godhra train tragedy

Vikrant Massey. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Actor Vikrant Massey, whose ‘12th Fail’ became a runaway success last year, will soon be seen in the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which tells the story of what went behind the burning of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat in 2002.


The teaser of the film was unveiled on Thursday, giving a glimpse of what transpired behind the Godhra train tragedy.


The teaser offers a peek into the “unknown facts” that had been "hidden" for 22 years since the incident took place in February 2022.


In the teaser, Vikrant is seen as an investigative journalist.

Earlier, The makers had released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, the film directed by Ranjan Chandel is set to release on May 3.

