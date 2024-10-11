After Village Rockstars 2 bags the top title at the Busan International Film Festival, Rima Das urges the government to support indie creators

Filmmaker Rima Das is celebrating two unusual feats—one, her independent film got the green light for a sequel, and two, the second edition was crafted so well that it bagged the top honour at an international film festival! Naturally, Das is elated. Village Rockstars 2, the sequel to her National Award-winning 2017 coming-of-age drama, has won the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

Creating a sequel, she admits, was “risky and bold”. “We were trying to maintain the [sanctity] of the first film, and I’m so glad that we did,” she says. Village Rockstars follows Dhanu, a 10-year-old girl from Assam’s Kalardiya village, as she chases her dream of becoming a musician. The sequel delves into her relationship with her mother, and music. For Das, the visual of Dhanu “in a field during sunset as she receives her first guitar from her mother” was arresting. Describing her film’s protagonist, she says, “Dhanu is a natural talent. The idea that raw talent could grow into art inspired me to create Village Rockstars 2. As I worked on it, the layers of the story kept evolving.”

As she teases a probable third edition, Das urges the government and the film industry to offer a helping hand to indie filmmakers. “There is a need for a sustainable ecosystem for independent filmmakers. We need a larger audience that understands and appreciates these films, and organisations that see the value in funding them. It’s crucial to introduce audiences to different kinds of cinema from a young age. We need more film festivals targeted at children and the youth. Building a strong indie film ecosystem requires sustained and collaborative efforts from filmmakers, the industry, and the government,” she says, adding that the introduction of film-related courses will also help in engaging the youth.