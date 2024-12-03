National Award Winning Actor & Mega Star Rishab Shetty and the maverick Director Sandeep Singh collaborate on the story of one of India's greatest warrior kings, unveil the magnum opus action drama "The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Rishab Shetty

The powerhouse of Indian cinema, National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty and director Sandeep Singh, today announced their collaboration for one of the biggest stories in Indian history, 'The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'.

Rishab Shetty, who is known for redefining cinema with Kantara, has an impressive slate, becoming the only actor to be a part of the most anticipated mega films lined up in consecutive years- Kantara 2 (2025), Jai Hanuman (2026), and The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (2027). With this stellar lineup, Rishab Shetty cements his place as a leading force in Indian cinema, bringing larger-than-life stories to the silver screen.

Sandeep Singh, the creative mind behind films like 'Mary Kom', 'Sarbjit', 'Veer Savarkar', 'Ramleela', 'Sarbjit', 'Bajirao Mastani', & the short film 'Safed' will helm this historic epic, while Rishab Shetty will breathe life into the role of the legendary warrior king who defied and inspired generations.

This magnum opus promises action on a scale never witnessed before, featuring groundbreaking visuals, stunning VFX, and an unforgettable musical score. Backed by a team of top-notch technicians from across the globe, it will bring to life the story of India’s greatest warrior kings, a leader who reshaped history and brought the Mughal invaders to their knees.

Rishab Shetty on playing the historic Maharashtrian warrior

Rishab Shetty added, "Sandeep's vision for The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was so grand, that as soon as I heard the film, I said yes without blinking any eyelid. Playing The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honor beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen."

Sandeep Singh added, "Rishab Shetty was my first and only choice for the role—he truly embodies the strength, spirit and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film has been my dream for many years now, and it is my privilege and honor to be bringing this story to the silver screen. The film has been envisioned with a scale, grandeur and never seen before action choreography that will help take Indian cinema truly global.

Witness history being unfolded in cinemas globally with the arrival of the multi lingual magnum opus, "The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj" slated to release on 21st January 2027 globally.