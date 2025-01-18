Breaking News
Updated on: 18 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were seen at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday, where Saif Ali Khan is being admitted after he was attacked at his Bandra residence

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were seen at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday, where Saif Ali Khan is being admitted after he was attacked at his Bandra residence early Thursday. Saif's daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, was also spotted arriving at the hospital later in the evening.


Earlier, Saif's staff members were brought to the Bandra Police Station for questioning regarding the case but were later allowed to leave. The Mumbai Police has clarified that no arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed the actor to the hospital shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help.


Speaking to ANI, the driver shared that he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 a.m. on Thursday. Soon after, he approached the scene and saw the 'Hum Tum' actor covered in "blood," coming out of the gate, accompanied by a few others. The actor was "bleeding" from his "neck and back," the driver said.


"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana told ANI.

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati. According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid. While Saif is "out of danger," doctors are continuing to monitor him.

