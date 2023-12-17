Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: When actor's ego was hurt on being called Genelia's husband

Riteish Deshmukh shared that his 'ego was hurt' when others referred to him as 'Genelia's husband'

In Pic: Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: The actor and Genelia D'Souza are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. The husband-wife duo has beautiful chemistry, so when Riteish shared that his 'ego was hurt' when others referred to him as 'Genelia's husband,' it came as a surprise.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia appeared as guests on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, Riteish shared an anecdote that startled Kapil Sharma and made him chuckle. The actor claimed that during one of the cricket leagues, a few members of the South squad referred to him as 'Genelia's husband,' which hurt his ego. He then shared his reaction to that and said, "Here, I am Genelia's husband. In Maharashtra, she is Riteish's wife." To which the players responded, "Sir, she is ‘Riteish's wife’ in Maharashtra only, but you are ‘Genelia's husband’ in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka."

When Riteish shared the incident, it left everybody giggling. The Sony LIV team also shared the clip of Riteish recounting the incident on their official Instagram handle. While sharing the promo clip, they wrote, "Bollywood ke cute aur talented couple Riteish-Genelia ke saath hogi dher saari romanchak baatein jab aayenge woh Kapil ke ghar."

Not ones to shy away from PDA, these two are always gushing on social media about how much they mean to each other. In one of his posts, Riteish had written, "Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by my side, I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you..."

The two met on the sets of their debut film, 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', and began spending more time together. After falling in love, the two dated each other for 9 years and then got married in 2012. Since then, Riteish and Genelia have been there for each other, establishing huge relationship goals. The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish and Genelia were last seen in the Marathi film 'Ved', which was released in 2022.