As the entire nation celebrates Diwali, B-town celebs are also embracing the festival with excitement.

Popular Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have also joined the Diwali celebrations but in their own unique way.

Best known for sharing funny videos on their social media, the couple made sure to spread laughter this Diwali.

The duo took to Instagram to wish their fans a happy Diwali with a hilarious video.

In the video, Genelia is seen saying, "Ek toh mein Interesting, uper se meri hasi... oh my god," and then bursts into a funny laugh. Meanwhile, Riteish is seen in the background making faces.

The couple added a light-hearted caption in hindi to their post, which in english translates to, " May your Diwali be filled with laughter like ours! Does your wife's laughter sound like mine? Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali!!! #happydiwali."

Earlier in the day, Parineeti Chopra shared a series of beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration on her Instagram account, giving her fans a glimpse of her special day.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's biggest festivals, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. People decorate their homes with diyas, lights, and rangoli, exchange sweets, and come together for prayers and celebrations.

